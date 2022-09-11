Dan Wootton, a controversial presenter on GB News, has been criticised online after posting a video of himself laying a floral tribute at Buckingham Palace in a moment of “quiet reflection”.

It comes after the Queen passed away in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

In text accompanying the footage, Wootton wrote: “I wanted to return to Buckingham Palace today for some quiet reflection and lay my own tribute. Crowds young, old, from all ethnicities and backgrounds.

“Truly the best of British doing her justice.”

Wootton, in sunglasses and a blue shirt, can be seen laying a bouquet of flowers at the gates of the royal residence, before putting his fingertips and thumbs together.

He is then captured stepping back and looking around for a few seconds, before walking away.

However, Twitter users soon pointed out past comments from Wootton which appear to contradict the idea of filming yourself paying tribute to those who have passed away – namely one from 2020 when the broadcaster criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As such, Wootton has since faced accusations of “hypocrisy” and “virtue signalling”, and mockery over the set-up of the footage.

While the journalist has not responded to most of the criticism levied at him online, he did reply to a tweet from former BBC politics boss Rob Burley to clarify that the person filming him was his “long-suffering boyfriend, actually”.

Glad that issue of contention’s been cleared up.

