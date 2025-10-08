The rising cost of living is coming for every part of life – from rent and groceries to petrol, and even friendships, now nicknamed "friendflation."

But the financial strain isn’t just hitting wallets; it’s also triggering a sex recession among younger generations. For Gen Z, one night stands and casual hookups have quietly become luxuries they can no longer afford.

The lack of finances has seemingly created an intimacy crisis, according to new research, with over half of 18–24-year-olds (51 per cent) living in shared living arrangements.

This is having a knock-on effect on how they navigate their sex lives without privacy from their parents, friends, or housemates.

The rise in young adults living at home is having a clear impact on their sex lives. The research from Lovehoney shows that those living with family have sex an average of 35 times per year — nearly half the national average of 68. That’s a 49 per cent drop.

Interestingly, while partnered sex declines, solo sex increases: 42 per cent of people living at home say they masturbate a few times a week or more, compared to the 28 per cent national average.

Faced with a lack of privacy, many Gen Zers are getting creative not just with how, but where they get intimate. The bathroom has emerged as the go-to location for 22 per cent, followed by the car at 18 per cent.

Sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight shares a few ways to keep intimacy alive, even in shared spaces.

Plan for privacy: Instead of waiting for the house to go quiet, look ahead to when parents or flatmates are out. Whether it’s a gym session, a night out, or visiting family, use that window to really relax and enjoy intimacy without stress.

Don’t be afraid to talk about it: With flatmates, a bit of honesty can go a long way. You don’t have to overshare, but a simple, "Hey, can I have the place for an hour?" is often easier than you think. With parents, it’s trickier, but even setting boundaries around personal space helps.

Think beyond the bedroom: If opportunities at home are too few and far between, treat yourselves to an occasional hotel stay.

Build the anticipation: Sexting, sending flirty voice notes, or even sharing your fantasies can keep the spark alive until you do get time alone. That build-up can make the actual moment feel even more intense.

