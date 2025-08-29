It’s no secret that the cost of living is pushing people to the brink – from juggling rising bills and spiralling grocery prices to the constant feeling of being overworked and underpaid, with many picking up side hustles to survive financially.

For many Gen Zers, affording even the basics has started to feel like a luxury. And don’t even get us started on dating in this economy.

But there’s another area where money is becoming a major pressure point – and it’s one we don’t talk about enough: friendship.

More and more millennials and Gen Z are opening up about how maintaining friendships is quietly draining their bank accounts. The term doing the rounds? Friendflation.

And honestly, we’ve never felt more seen.

A play on the word inflation, friendflation refers to the rising cost of simply keeping up with your friends. Of course, real friendship isn’t about money, we all know that. But let’s be honest: when everything comes with a price tag, it can leave many feeling priced out of making memories. And that's not even factoring in birthdays, weddings and other life milestones.

Friends are feeling the pinch iStock

Many across social media are feeling the burn, with one writing: "Friendflation = the perfect storm of social + financial pressure, turning joy into stress. It’s when the cost of birthdays, weddings, brunches, and trips grows faster than your paycheck."

Another simply quipped that friendflation is growing "out of control".

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Expensive dinners, trips, endless plans… friendflation makes connection hard to afford. But real friendship was never about the bill. If friendship has a price tag, it’s not friendship. It’s a subscription. Time to bring friendship back to what it was meant to be."

So, how do you actually tackle friendflation?

The good news is, there are plenty of ways to keep your social life alive without draining your bank account. Start by planning ahead – a shared calendar can be a game-changer. Pencilling in pricier plans with plenty of notice gives everyone time to budget, so it doesn’t feel like a financial burden when the day rolls around.

Then there’s the beauty of low-cost hangouts. Think rotating hosting nights where everyone brings a dish, or a comeback for board games and card nights – retro, yes, but reliably fun (and free).

