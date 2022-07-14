The Gen Z demographic seemingly "hates" working from home -now people want them to make up their minds.

A recent report from Business Insider detailed how Gen Z is seeking time in the office the most.

Because many are freshly out of school and without a concrete network of friends, they lean on work for their personal lives.

Jessica, a 25-year-old software engineer, is one of those people that wants an in-person connection with teammates.

She requested to Business Insider that her real name not be used to avoid attention to her current employer and former employers.

Jessica quit her job after her employer allowed them to work wherever they liked. Now, she told the outlet that she works at a startup requiring employees to get together in the office at least once weekly.

"I get that remote work is really helpful to some people, but I just wanted to work somewhere where people come into the office," Jessica told Business Insider.

Gen Z wants in-person mentorship to help them propel their careers. Most of them also don't have children who can complicate schedules and move them to the suburbs, which makes the commute longer.

On the other hand, the preference for remote work, it turns out, is highly generational.

News site claimed Gen Z 'hates' working from home iStock

In a survey about work-from-home by economists at three universities, less than a quarter of 20-something-year-olds who have the ability to work remotely want to do so full-time.

This is compared to 29 per cent of employees in their 30s, 33 per cent in their 40s, and 41 per cent in their 50s and early 60s.

LinkedIn analysed the job applications on the platform and discovered that 20-to-24-year-olds are the least likely group to apply to at-home roles.

But the reaction was largely negative.

One person asked: "What CEO paid you to write this?" to which another responded: "Commercial real estate industry."

One Twitter user exclaimed: "What boomer is writing these????????? I can guarantee almost all of millennials and gen z much rather work from home."

The reality of office work for some was summed up by one person who said: "What, you don't like expanding your work day by 2 hours, unpaid, getting interrupted from working all day by people talking, eating garbage quick lunches, stuck in a 2x2 cubicle with the temperature either stuck at 62 or 85 degrees depending on season?"

Another joked: "Someone’s boss is really upset they got locked into a 25 million dollar property for 10 years."

One person on Twitter asked "This You," accompanied by a screenshot of a story from the outlet that noted Gen Z quitting when having to return to the office.

"Make up your minds folks," another added, resharing the same screenshotted image of the quitting article.

But some millennials said that they like to work with people in person.

"As a Millennial, I am not surprised to read this. I spent my twenties working with colleagues in person. Although I had the flexibility to work remotely without video conferencing, I still preferred to work in the office. Still do," one added.

"Can't get shit done from home. 1000% more productive as a Millennials when I'm in the office. It also eliminates the cognitive tax of being in the same environment that you use to relax," another wrote.

