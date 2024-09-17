The Royal Armouries has absolutely nailed the hilarious 'Gen Z marketing' trend

The Royal Armouries Museum is the latest establishment to hop onto the Gen-Z marketing script trend and the results are hilarious.

From “ very mindful, very demure ” to “ Brat summer ”, there are plenty of words and phrases in the Gen Z lexicon that may go over the heads of other generations.

Now, a new trend has been taking over the internet and it involves baby boomers reading marketing scripts written by Gen Z-ers. The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds is the latest place to take on the trend, marketing their wares using nothing but Gen Z slang.

“Brat summer is over, bestie. It’s time to enter your historical era. The Royal Armouries is the most sigma day out in Leeds, no cap,” a well-dressed older gentleman addressed viewers in a viral TikTok.

Gesturing at an armoured knight statue on a horse, he said, “Slay”.

He continued: “The lion armour is serving ‘main character’ energy. Pop off, queen. Henry the Eighth is the original Rizzler. His codpiece hits different.”

@royalarmouriesmuseum Serving curatorial realness fr #armsandarmour #royalarmouries #museum #history #genz #historytok #museumtok #marketingscript

“What are you waiting for? The vibes are immaculate – enjoy a goated day out. Slay,” he signed off.

In the comments, people couldn’t help but be won over by the man’s charm and hilarious delivery.

“You can see him slowly having more fun using the words it’s funny,” someone argued.

Another said: “I love the pause after ‘what are you waiting for’ as he steadily summons ‘the vibes are immaculate’.”

Someone else wrote: “This type of marketing worked 100 per cent. Give that marketing team a raise.”

One TikToker said: “I'm not even joking, this sold me. I’m gonna arrange a trip from Ireland, thanks.”

