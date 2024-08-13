What does the 'very mindful, very demure' TikTok trend mean?

A new TikTok trend is coming for Brat Summer, and chances are, you've already heard about it: "Very demure, very mindful."

But, what does it actually mean?

For the blissfully unaware, the trend was birthed by TikToker Jools Lebron who boasts 1.2 million followers online.

It all started when Jools, a self-proclaimed "fierce diva" created a satirical take on how people should act at work or in public.

For instance, in one clip, Jools showcases her make-up for a day at work. "Very demure. Very mindful," she says.

"I don't come to work with a green-cut crease. I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. You see how I look very presentable?

"The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. "

She continues: "A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I'm very modest. I'm very mindful. You see my shirt? Only a little chee chee out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you. Here's your reality check, diva. What's the name you'd like me to make it out to?"







@joolieannie #fyp #demure @OAKCHA @Paul | Fragrance Influencer





The clip racked up a staggering 9.4 million views with thousands more comments.

"Commenting to stay on demure-tok," one wrote, while another added: "Love being demure, love being mindful."

Many were left with the phrase "ringing in their brains" as they went to sleep.

Jools went on to create more demure clips, including: 'How to exit the plane while being demure', 'How to be demure when you're hungover' and 'How to keep your dental care demure through mental health struggles'.

The viral saying has started making waves across other social platforms too, including X/Twitter.













Another day, another TikTok trend...

