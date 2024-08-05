Girl, 6, denied passport for being named after Game of Thrones character

A six-year-old girl's passport was denied for her Game of Thrones-inspired name, leading her mother to feel "devastated".

Mum Lucy, 39, from Swindon, recalled the mix-up to the BBC after the Passport office initially rejected the application for daughter Khaleesi.

Lucy claimed officials said they couldn't process the request until Warner Brothers granted permission because they owned the name's trademark.

Officials have since apologised for the error.

"I was absolutely devastated, we were so looking forward to our first holiday together," Lucy told the outlet, after planning a "dream" trip to Disneyland Paris.

"But then I had a letter come through from the Passport Office, saying her name is trademarked by Warner Brothers," she said.

"It was the first I've heard of such a thing - I was astonished."

Lucy went on to seek legal advice where she was informed that while there is a trademark for Game of Thrones, the personal name was free to use.

"That information was sent to the Passport Office who said I would need a letter from Warner Brothers to confirm my daughter is able to use that name," she continued.

She shared her experience on social media, where she racked up responses from other people in similar situations.

"If I hadn't posted this on social media, nothing would have been done," Lucy suggested. "I would have been stuck, not knowing what to do. People contacted me about similar experiences."

A Home Office spokesperson told the publication: "We can confirm the application is being processed and apologise to the family for the delay."

