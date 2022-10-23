A 14-year-old teen allegedly stole $13,500 (£11,900) from her grandma's safe before handing it out to friends at school.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office say the Florida girl took half of her grandparent's life savings after she'd sold her house. Parents reportedly received a voicemail from the school on Thursday (October 13) detailing the incident and asking them to phone their children.

One parent, Michelle agreed, telling KDFW: "That’s when she was like, ‘Yeah, mom! The child did come up to me and ask me if I wanted $100,'"

"And she said, ‘No, it’s got to be stolen, I don’t want nothing to do with it.’"

The mother said she felt "really bad for the family", adding that she hoped the money gets recovered "because that's so devastating."

The girl accused of stealing the money allegedly told officials a friend who had moved away gave it to her to give away.



Some students reported the incident to the school, with one parent saying her daughter didn't even know the teen who offered her the money.

"She’s never seen the kid at all. Which I thought was even more shocking," she told the outlet.

The schoolgirl is facing felony charges for grand theft, after being arrested on Friday morning and given a $2,000 (£1,700) bond.

The school is now trying to retrieve the money, after finding $2,500 in the teen's backpack. Another student handed in $200 (£176), and another brought $500 (£442) of it to the school's reception.

Police are urging parents to check their kid's school bags to see if they have any of the money.

