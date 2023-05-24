Groom exposes wife's affair with best man in furious wedding speech

A groom has been hailed a "legend" for his well-timed exposé of his cheating partner.

In an episode of the popular podcast, The Unfiltered Bride, wedding planners Georgina and Beth shared the shocking story of how one man got the ultimate revenge on his wedding day.

Georgie recalled the story allegedly told by a third party. She explained: "[The] groom stands up and says ‘Just before I like properly get started, there’s envelopes coming round now, if you could all open them up."

He then went on to reportedly tell the guests: "'Yeah, those are pictures of the bride f***ed the best man, so I’ll be leaving now.'"

The man then reportedly stormed out with his family.

"The bride’s family paid for everything. Karma is a b****," she said. "Karma is a b****, the best man as well!"

The official podcast account shared the snippet to TikTok where it racked up almost a million views and hundreds more comments from people in disbelief.

One fellow TikToker joked: "Imagine the other guests just sitting there like ... 'So ... will there still be cake or ...'"

"Life is all about timing! What a legend," another chimed in, while a third commented: "Well, I'm getting a big slice of cake, taking my gift card back, and heading out."

It comes after a scientist from the University of Oxford revealed the key signs that your partner could be cheating on you.

Among the hints are social media secrets, new vanity and avoiding speaking about a specific person.

He went on to suggest that men "want more partners for the sake of having more partners." The desire apparently comes from "evolutionary benefits in our ancestry."

