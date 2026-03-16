Arsenal's Max Dowman has made history, becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Everton. The remarkable feat, achieved at just 16 years and 73 days old, has prompted former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney to urge that the youngster be allowed to savour his achievement.

Dowman secured his place in the record books with virtually the final kick of the match at the Emirates Stadium, embarking on a solo run from beyond the halfway line before calmly slotting the ball home. His strike surpassed previous records, marking a significant moment for the burgeoning talent.

Rooney, who himself scored for Everton against Arsenal at 16 years and 360 days in 2002, offered a seasoned perspective on the young player's breakthrough. While acknowledging Arsenal's likely efforts to keep Dowman grounded, Rooney stressed the importance of allowing him space to develop.

Speaking on BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England international stated: "Let him enjoy it and go and express himself. Mikel Arteta, some of the senior players in the Arsenal squad, will not let him get ahead of himself. But I think you have to enjoy it as well. So when we've got a young lad like that coming through as a 16-year-old, he's clearly got a lot of ability and you just hope he can go and fulfil that potential."

Arsenal currently sit atop the Premier League table with 70 points from 31 matches. Their next challenge sees them face Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League tie.