A woman was left confused after waiting for her food delivery for an hour, only to be told the delivery driver and their partner had eaten it.

In a TikTok video, user @ihitrockbottom explained how the bizarre incident unfolded as they read out the message exchange they had with a driver for food delivery service Grubhub.

The first message saw the TikToker politely ask the driver where they were and what their ETA was going to be.

In the clip, they explained: “So I was waiting for my Taco Bell for around an hour and I was like, ‘where is it?’, so I decided to text her.”

The delivery driver responded, texting back: “I’m making a stop I will be there in a few.”

But twenty minutes later, the food still wasn’t there and the TikToker received a text from the delivery driver to say that their “boo” just ate the food because he was “hungry as hell lol”.

The TikToker was “upset” but didn’t want to make a scene, so responded, writing: “Wait what lol how do I cancel my order. Hope u enjoyed my tacos. Lol”

The driver then wrote back saying they had no idea how she could cancel her order and that she was too far to deliver the food to.

In the clip, the TikToker explained: “I’m handling it like a champ because I was like I’ll just take it up with Grubhub, I’m not gonna get my tacos anyway. Whatever, I’m just hungry, I’ll deal with it.”

Things then got even more bizarre when the delivery driver told her it was her birthday and that she needed some plans for her and her “bae”.

The TikToker simply replied: “U really balling on a budget. Happy birthday.”

@ihitrockbottom said they received a 10 per cent coupon from Grubhub and were refunded the money for their undelivered order.

The clip has been viewed more than 332,000 times and some in the comments told the TikToker that she was “too nice” about the whole situation.

“I wish I was as kind as you,” one user commented.

Another said: “Girlie I would be hANGRY.”

Someone else claimed: “The fear of being a Karen has made everyone a doormat.”

One person said: “Yeah I would have lost my mind.”

indy100 has contacted Grubhub for comment.

