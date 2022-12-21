Police officer who gave ’faeces sandwich’ to homeless man fired for second time

A former San Antonio police officer, fired for attempting to give a faeces sandwich to a homeless man, has been sacked a second time.

In 2016, Matthew Luckhurst was said to have "picked up some faeces, placed it in a slice of bread, and put it in a Styrofoam container next to the unknown homeless male" in a so-called "disgusting and demeaning" prank that went too far.

"The officer reported that he told Luckhurst to go back and throw it away," the release read. "The officer said he saw Luckhurst go back and he assumed that Luckhurst discarded the container."

In the same year, the officer pooped in the female staff toilets and smeared a boba tea smoothie on the seat, reports MySanAntonio.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at the time: "It's a disgrace to the department. It’s a disgrace to the badge. And it's embarrassing that someone would do something like that, ever do something like that."

However, Luckhurst was reinstated after the arbitrator ruled the department had missed a 180-day legal window to discipline the officer.

Luckhurst has since been sacked from a second police force following public backlash for rehiring the officer.



Two years after he was fired from SAPD, he was hired by a neighbouring police force in Floresville.

From 2020 to last week, Luckhurst served as a reserve officer.

City Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippell said she had been "inundated with calls, messages and emails" and announced Luckhurst had been fired on 15 December.

She said: "Upon verifying with Floresville City Manager Andy Joslin, Mr. Luckhurst was released from employment from the city of Floresville as of yesterday."

She added: "Our city manager, Andy Joslin is implementing stricter hiring policies for all city of Floresville employees.

"He is also working with Chief Herrera on the Reserve program."

Ahead of his dismissal, the Floresville Police Department said: "Unfortunately, the Floresville Police Department was not Fully aware of the entire incident involving the alleged incident, as the same individual had previously been issued a general discharge by the previous law enforcement agency that he was employed with.

"Please rest assured that the City of Floresville and FPD does not condone any of the alleged actions and will do whatever is necessary to ensure the continued safety of its citizens."





