Tenant facing lawsuit after paying rent to the wrong person for over a year

A tenant is facing legal action after paying rent to the wrong person for over a year without knowing it.

With the ongoing housing crisis , finding a place to live is difficult enough, but paying rent on time to the correct landlord is a pretty vital step in keeping it.

One woman has gone viral with her housing horror story, after finding out she had been paying her rent to the wrong person for more than a year.

Kody Lynn explained her situation in a viral TikTok, sharing how she unwittingly ended up owing her landlord $18,508 of unpaid rent.

In the clip, Lynn said she had been using Venmo to transfer her rent and security deposit to her landlord. But, after 13 months, she discovered that her landlord had not received any of it.

The TikToker explained the man she was accidentally paying was a “random financial advisor in Ohio” who never told her she was Venmoing the wrong person and claimed that his “heroine addict sister” had spent all of the money – $18,508.

Lynn explained she now has to move out to avoid eviction and said her landlord is taking legal action to get the money they are owed.

The clip has been viewed 3.1 million times, with many people in the comments agreeing that the landlord should have noticed earlier that they weren’t receiving her money.

One person said: “Kinda on them…..who doesn’t notice they aren’t getting rent.”

Another said: “If you can go 13 months without noticing you’re not receiving rent, maybe you don’t need to money asap and can give the girl enough time to figure it out. Idk, maybe even set up a payment plan Scrooge.”

Lynn followed up with more videos, explaining in greater detail what had occurred. She claimed that she offered to pay her landlord the money in increments, after the person who she wrongly paid offered a payment plan to return her money gradually.

But, her landlord was unwilling to wait and was taking the legal route instead.

“That’s fine, I’m in law school, a lawsuit doesn’t scare me. Sue me, we’ll fight this out in court, it’s not going to end well for either of us,” Lynn said. “I have an attorney now, it’s my dad, my dad’s an attorney.”

