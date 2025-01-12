How to always win rock, paper, scissors according to game designer

A game designer from New York has revealed exactly how to always win rock, paper, scissors.

Everyone knows the iconic hand game where technically, players have a one-in-three chance of winning, drawing and losing each time, trying to pick one of the three to beat an opponent.

However it's much more complicated and psychological than that, according to a TikTok posted by Nick Metzler.

He also revealed which one more people are likely to start with and why.

@nickmetzler1 win rock paper scissors with this tip that works 40% of the time, all the time

In the video, he said: "It's not actually a 33 per cent chance for the most part.

"When people say things aloud, they're much more predisposed to want to do the first thing they heard or the last thing they heard. When they say 'rock, paper, scissors', they're much more likely to do scissors or rock.

"So your first move should probably be a rock.

"That way, you can tie, or you can win. Most people never open with paper and that's honestly a good thing because they've learned through experience if they lead with paper, they will often lose because most people do either rock or scissors.

"When scissors get thrown about half the time, you lose with paper so it's not actually a great strategy to start with paper.

"I usually do rock and then, if I win, I will switch. If I tie, I will remain the same. If I lose, if somebody does paper, then give them the win, who starts with paper? How ridiculous is that?"

Will you start using Metzler's tips to see if you can win more games?

