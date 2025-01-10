A wedding is a stressful time for any bride, having to co-ordinate one of the biggest days of your life, and make sure everyone is having a good time while you're at it.

But one bride on TikTok has got people divided after she made the drastic decision to wash off her professionally-done makeup 20 minutes before her wedding and re-do it herself, because she "hated it".

Lauren Avery filmed the ordeal, which saw her in the bathroom scrubbing her face that a makeup artist had spent hours working on, as she told the camera: "[I'm] redoing my make-up 20 minutes before my first look, no offence to the make-up artist I just didn’t feel like myself.

“I’m scared she’s gonna wanna do touch-ups on me. I don’t wanna see her, I feel bad but I don’t like it."

She added: "I can't wait to make a TikTok about this."

A friend in the bathroom reassured her: “It’s ok, you can redo it. It’s always perfect when you do it, it always looks so pretty.”









But despite the drama, the internet found itself split over her decision because, frankly, she looked really good in the first place.

"What was the problem? It looked fine", one person wrote. "I'm really confused because her makeup looked flawless", another added.

Not to mention, a number of users commented that when the bride scrambled to re-do the look herself...it looked pretty much the same as before.

“Girl be for real, that looked EXACTLY THE SAME", someone wrote, while someone else chimed in: "Dare I say.. it looks exactly the same.”

And just when you thought it was all over, the plot thickens, because now the makeup artist who created the look has made her TikTok debut to comment on the situation.





Twirly Shears, who says she was the person that did the makeup the first time, claims the wedding was all the way back in August - but was only just being posted about online, and frankly, her feelings are pretty hurt.

"I honestly was shocked to see this, there were no indicators that she was unhappy", she told the camera.

"Her washing off her makeup doesn't really bother me, it's her money down the drain," Shears adds, explaining that Avery had done a trial run with her, and she'd only made the minor changes she'd requested on the big day.

"So brides, if you're getting married, you don't have to hire makeup artists...if you love the way that you do your own makeup, then do it on your wedding day."

Shears' comments have since been filled with support, praising her for handling the situation well.

The bride has now set her TikTok account to private, so we're patiently awaiting the next chapter in the saga.

