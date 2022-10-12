If you're an avid TikTok user, chances are you've come across the viral 'I wanna kill my mom' audio taking over the platform – but where did it all begin?

The emo-style song was actually borrowed from a YouTube clip posted by DuB Family, who have racked up over 3.2 million views in the process.

The child, Wop Wop, and his dad head to a relative's house for a family meal when Wop Wop turns up his anger by screaming, jumping on furniture and famously singing: "I wanna kill my mom, I wanna kill my dad, I wanna kill my grandma."

Wop Wop completes his alter ego by dressing in a black beanie, a red top reading "evil", and multiple chains hanging from his clothes and around his neck. The words "I'm Bored" are also sprawled across his cheek.

It's not a cause for concern, though – it was all in the name of good fun.

Wop Wop's dad was the one who initiated the video, telling his son to freak out his family with his faux-anger.

"Man, you’re doing pretty good, alright? But I need more," he tells his son before telling him to scream like "evil SpongeBob."

The hilarious footage went down a treat with viewers, with one saying: "I like how even though he’s letting Wop Wop wild out and have fun for the prank, he’s also setting boundaries when he goes too far, this video had me laughing."

Another praised Wop Wop's acting skills: "He's truly a talented young man, most kids would’ve been laughing, he was serious like a judge," they said.

The audio has since been making the rounds on TikTok, with people using it as a way to express their childhood resentments:

Thousands of TikTokers have already jumped on the trend, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.





