TikTok’s iced drink of the summer is this Biscoff latte

A buzzy TikTok video has gone viral featuring a new iced coffee beverage we should try this summer—and it includes Biscoff.

The video was uploaded by @7amcoffeeclub and has more than 790,000 views, and we can see why it got such a positive reception. Not only does it look mouth-wateringly delicious and refreshing, but it’s also quite simple to make.

The TikToker simply took a hot espresso and poured it over a good scoop of Biscoff spread. She then mixes it, pouring the espresso Biscoff liquid into a glass of ice cubes.

Afterward, it’s topped with milk with a dash of vanilla extract, and then voila! the latte is ready for that first sip.

“That perfect scoop, though,” wrote a commenter.

“Never wanted to drink more than I want this,” wrote another commenter.

Biscoff latte drink. (Photo courtesy of @7amcoffeeclub/TikTok)

A UK-based TikToker, @thatfoodiejess, also did a version of the Biscoff latte by adding in whipped cream, crushed Biscoff biscuits, and two full-sized biscuits for garnish.

The app’s love for Biscoff-flavored treats hasn’t gone unnoticed as people created recipes for ice cream, milkshakes, no-bake cheesecake, and donuts from verified baking TikToker @lyooz.

Over the past year, TikTok seems to be the place to discover new viral food and drink recipes. And one of the viral food trends people seem to really love is one of the most important meals of the day—breakfast.

Fellow TikToker @amywilichowski created a pesto eggs dish that received 11.5 million views. The recipe shows pesto sauteed in a pan, then eggs are added on top with the addition of black pepper and cracked red pepper flakes.

She then takes what looks like a slice of sourdough, adding a white spread and mashed avocado, which gets topped with the egg. Any egg of your choice is fine for the recipe!

All in all, if you wish to eat a viral breakfast dish such as pesto eggs alongside a Biscoff latte, it sounds like a great way to start the weekend or week if you want something filling with a dash of sweetness.