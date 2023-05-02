Phallic iceberg goes viral after floating past a town called 'dildo'

A huge willy-shaped iceberg has been spotted off the coast of Canada near a town called Dildo.



The 30ft tall lump of ice was spotted by local, Ken Pretty.



He filmed the iceberg off the coast with a DJI Mini 2 drone.



Ken told Jam Press: “It's a hobby of mine, I use my drone to take pictures and videos of icebergs, whales, and communities here in Newfoundland.”



The phallic iceberg was spotted floating past the coast on 27 April, with exciting local residents quickly dubbing it ‘Dickie Berg’.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Ken said: “Looking from the land, it wasn't quite clear, but once I got the drone out there, it was unreal how much it looked like, well, you know.”



He added: “People don't believe it's real. They think it's Photoshopped.



“I can tell you, it's real.”



Ken said the bulbous head collapsed from the shaft the following day.



He posted images on social media where they quickly went viral and racked up hundreds of hilarious comments.

One local commented: “Pfft, it’s just an ‘average’ size iceberg.”



Amanda wrote: “Is that an iceberg in your pocket or are you just happy to sea me?”



Kelly joked: “I guess it identifies as a male.”



Lori said: “Are you sure this wasn’t a Dildo iceberg?”



Kassandra said: “An icepecker.”



Mark remarked: “The water can’t be that cold.”



Icebergs regularly bob past the coast of Newfoundland during spring, attracting hordes of tourists.



They split from Greenland’s vast ice sheet and float down the Atlantic Ocean.



The local authorities have even launched a web page called ‘Iceberg Finder’ that allows residents to track where the bergs are heading to.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.