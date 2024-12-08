Man's 'Goldilocks' penis size measurement discovered in new sex survey

A new sex study has revealed there is a 'Goldilocks measurement' when it comes to a preferred penis size for sexually active women.

Bad Girls Bible conducted a huge survey where it asked 1,387 women the question: does size matter to women during penile-vaginal sex?



The main findings from the survey are 91.2 per cent of women say size does matter for satisfaction with some penis sizes being too small for them.

However 83.4 per cent of women in the survey said some penises are too big for sex to be enjoyable for them, with more than half (50.8 per cent) saying a nine-inch penis is too big to fully sexually satisfy them.

With that in mind, the study found there is a 'Goldilocks' range for the women surveyed, which is between six-to-eight inches.

According to the study, a scientific review of 10 studies was conducted in 2020 where it was found the average erect penis size is between 5.1 and 5.5 inches.

A new sex study has revealed a 'Goldilocks' measurement when it comes to penis size / RapidEye, iStock

Explaining some of the findings of the study, Sean Jameson at Bad Girls Bible penned: "These findings destroy the popular notion among men that bigger penises are universally preferred by women. They are clearly not.

"At least three-quarters of women (77 per cent or more) find that any penis size between six-to-eight inches is big enough to fully sexually satisfy them.

"A penis size of seven inches would sexually satisfy more women (88.3 per cent) than any other size. More than half of women (60.4 per cent or more) find any penis size between five-to-eight inches is big enough to fully sexually satisfy them.

"This finding reinforces our earlier findings, women find small and overly large penises to be less sexually satisfying. In general, women prefer a penis size slightly above average."

