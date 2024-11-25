British teen in Dubai breaks silence after facing 20 years in prison for having sex

The family of 18-year-old Marcus Fakana, who is facing a 20-year prison sentence over a holiday romance, has spoken out.

Marcus from Tottenham was holidaying in Dubai with his family when he met a 17-year-old girl, who has since turned 18. The girl was staying in the same hotel.

The parents of the girl, who was a minor under United Arab Emirates (UAE) law, found out about the pair's romance and reported the 18-year-old to the police when they arrived home in the UK.

"We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her (British-Indian) family because they were strict. My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy," Marcus told the group Detained in Dubai.

He said he "couldn't wait to see her again" once he got home, but then the police arrived at his hotel door.

"They said they were taking me in for questioning but wouldn't tell me why. I couldn’t imagine what for. I was frightened and my parents were terrified," Fakana recalled.

Detained in Dubai





"I’m living in Airbnb’s that are costing my family £2,000 per month. They had to go home to work. They earn a humble living, my mother is a cleaner and my dad works in a warehouse," Marcus told Radha Stirling , CEO of Detained in Dubai, who is assisting Marcus.

"They saved up for this one-off holiday and they have now used all of their savings. The police demanded 10,000 AED for bail which I’ve been told is not normal and the costs are mounting. I’m here all alone. I pray this nightmare will be over and I’ll be home for Christmas."

Marcus' family have since set up a GoFundMe page to bring him home and to help aid with legal fees.

"He is only 18 years old, very scared, and his mental health is starting to decline. We’ve done all we can to fight for his freedom, but now we urgently need to raise at least £20,000 to work on getting him back home," they pleaded.

They continued: "We’ve already spent as much as we can on legal help and his housing needs while he stays to fight his case. We’re trying our best, but we are struggling with the funds to continue this fight. The legal system in Dubai is very different and from the UK and very expensive which makes this whole ordeal even more challenging."

A spokesperson for Dubai's government told the BBC: "Under UAE law, the girl is legally classified as a minor, and in accordance with procedures recognised internationally, her mother, being the legal guardian, filed the complaint.

"Dubai’s legal system is committed to protecting the rights of all individuals and ensuring impartial judicial proceedings."

Marcus is scheduled to face trial on 9 December.

