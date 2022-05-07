Reddit is great for asking impossible questions that really get people thinking.

SO when over on the r/AskReddit thread, one user posed the question: "What's the most mind-blowing philosophical question you can think of?" responders didn't hold back.

From questions about the universe's size to why we die, Redditors dug deep to think of the questions that will leave you pondering life.



But most of them left us stumped...





1. If God exists and He (or She) revealed themselves, would people accept God as God?



This is especially interesting if you imagine God to appear nothing like the way He's depicted.

2. If the Universe was born at the Big Bang, what existed before then?

Dust??

3. If you were to replace a boat piece by piece, is it the same boat?

4. How do we know what color is?

Who's to say your version of purple is the same as mine. We'll never know.

5. Why do women go through menopause but men do not?

If anything, sexist.

6. What is at the bottom of the ocean?

Actually, I don't want to know this one.

7. Are people with amnesia who never regain their original memories, still essentially the same person?

8. Why do banks charge you for 'insufficient funds' when you don’t have enough money on your account to pay it?

Although there is an actual answer to this question. This points more to the morality question at banks.

9. How does The TikTok algorithm work?

We have our theories and estimated guesses. But nobody actually knows.

10. Are you free if you think you're free?

Winston Smith certainly doesn't think so.

11. When do many grains of sand become a pile of sand?

This is otherwise known as Sorites paradox.

12. Why do we wait until night to 'call it a day?'

13. If you love someone, do you let them go so they will be happy? Or do you try to hold on and win their love?

Neither of these options are ideal but is one better than the other?

14. Why do you think you are not a computer simulation?

This is harder to explain than you'd think.

15. What happens when you're dead?

Arguably, the first existential question you asked.

16. If every moral decision we make can only be the result of either genetic bias, or environmental influence, how can we be held accountable for our wrongdoings?

The longest debate in human psychology: nature versus nurture.

17. If most other species on Earth aren't monogamous, why are humans expected to be?