In Pictures: Camel calves and Christmas canines among 2024’s animal highlights

If there is one thing we can depend on to lighten our spirits, it’s the animal kingdom.

As war raged in Ukraine and the Middle East and elections across the globe dominated headlines, we could depend on our furry friends to spread some hope and joy this year.

Here are some of our favourite animal highlights for 2024:

January

Tigers, turtles and penguins lined up as animals were counted in London Zoo’s annual stock take, which takes place at the beginning of every year (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Yampil the Asiatic black bear was one of 200 abandoned animals to be rescued from a village in Ukraine and was rehomed at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, West Lothian (Natuurhulpcentrum/PA) PA Media - Natuurhulpcentrum

February

Jinfo, a bright orange Francois’ langur was born at Whipsnade Zoo. Jinfo, who was named after the Chinese mountain where wild Francois’ langurs live, was described as a ‘ray of sunshine’ by keepers and as a ‘sign of hope’ for the endangered species (Whipsnade Zoo/PA) PA Media - Whipsnade Zoo

March

Whipsnade Zoo welcomed another new arrival. Benja, a southern white rhino, was born in March and will one day become a vital part of a programme to help save his species. The 100kg calf was said to be a big fan of the great outdoors, striding boldly (if a bit wobbly) out of his cosy den at six weeks old (Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo/PA) PA Media - Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo

April

Cheeky poodle Jock was rescued, safe and well, from beneath a house where he had become stuck (Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service/PA) PA Media - Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service

May

Sally, the domestic Bactrian camel, became the newest member of Whipsnade’s caravan; the first camel calf born at the zoo in eight years (Whipsnade Zoo/PA) PA Media - Whipsnade Zoo

Goodwood played host to hundreds of good boys and girls at its annual Goodwoof event. The celebration had activities for all kinds of dogs and their owners (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Whitley Media Assignments

June

Figgy, Whompy, Lieutenant Maveryck, Lord Dachsington, Beetle and Dotty, all dachshunds, gathered at Goodwood to celebrate National Dachshund Day (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments

July

Peggy the pug captured the hearts of Hollywood and movie fans across the world after debuting as Dogpool, the canine companion of Marvel anti-hero Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

Dogs flocked to polling stations wearing bows, rosettes and colourful leads as the public went to vote in the 2024 General Election (Helen Montague/Mike Birtwistle/PA) PA Media - Helen Montague/Mike Birtwistle

August

The King made friends with a Shetland pony at a ceremony marking his official arrival at Balmoral. Charles met Corporal Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, as he took up residence for the summer (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow

September

Marley, a seven-year-old cat, was named Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year 2024. The black-and-white moggy has been described as having the ‘gift of empathy’ and lives at a safe house for women who have been enslaved, exploited and trafficked. Volunteers said that often, Marley placing a gentle paw on guests’ legs is the first kindness they’ve experienced in years (Ciaran McCrickard/PA) PA Media - Ciaran McCrickard

October

Halloween was in full swing at Drummond Safari Park where meerkats, tigers and monkeys embraced the Halloween spirit with special themed enrichment sessions and fun, carved pumpkins (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan

November

Six weeks after two-year-old brown bear Boki underwent pioneering, life-saving brain surgery, experts say he is making a ‘very encouraging’ recovery (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

December