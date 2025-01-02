In Pictures: Camel calves and Christmas canines among 2024’s animal highlights

If there is one thing we can depend on to lighten our spirits, it’s the animal kingdom.
As war raged in Ukraine and the Middle East and elections across the globe dominated headlines, we could depend on our furry friends to spread some hope and joy this year.
Here are some of our favourite animal highlights for 2024:
January
Tigers, turtles and penguins lined up as animals were counted in London Zoo’s annual stock take, which takes place at the beginning of every year (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Aaron Chown
Yampil the Asiatic black bear was one of 200 abandoned animals to be rescued from a village in Ukraine and was rehomed at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, West Lothian (Natuurhulpcentrum/PA)PA Media - Natuurhulpcentrum
February
Jinfo, a bright orange Francois’ langur was born at Whipsnade Zoo. Jinfo, who was named after the Chinese mountain where wild Francois’ langurs live, was described as a ‘ray of sunshine’ by keepers and as a ‘sign of hope’ for the endangered species (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)PA Media - Whipsnade Zoo
March
Whipsnade Zoo welcomed another new arrival. Benja, a southern white rhino, was born in March and will one day become a vital part of a programme to help save his species. The 100kg calf was said to be a big fan of the great outdoors, striding boldly (if a bit wobbly) out of his cosy den at six weeks old (Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)PA Media - Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo
April
Cheeky poodle Jock was rescued, safe and well, from beneath a house where he had become stuck (Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service/PA)PA Media - Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service
May
Sally, the domestic Bactrian camel, became the newest member of Whipsnade’s caravan; the first camel calf born at the zoo in eight years (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)PA Media - Whipsnade Zoo
Goodwood played host to hundreds of good boys and girls at its annual Goodwoof event. The celebration had activities for all kinds of dogs and their owners (Ben Whitley Media Assignments/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Whitley Media Assignments
June
Figgy, Whompy, Lieutenant Maveryck, Lord Dachsington, Beetle and Dotty, all dachshunds, gathered at Goodwood to celebrate National Dachshund Day (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jas Lehal Media Assignments
July
Peggy the pug captured the hearts of Hollywood and movie fans across the world after debuting as Dogpool, the canine companion of Marvel anti-hero Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West
Dogs flocked to polling stations wearing bows, rosettes and colourful leads as the public went to vote in the 2024 General Election (Helen Montague/Mike Birtwistle/PA)PA Media - Helen Montague/Mike Birtwistle
August
The King made friends with a Shetland pony at a ceremony marking his official arrival at Balmoral. Charles met Corporal Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, as he took up residence for the summer (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - Jane Barlow
September
Marley, a seven-year-old cat, was named Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year 2024. The black-and-white moggy has been described as having the ‘gift of empathy’ and lives at a safe house for women who have been enslaved, exploited and trafficked. Volunteers said that often, Marley placing a gentle paw on guests’ legs is the first kindness they’ve experienced in years (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)PA Media - Ciaran McCrickard
October
Halloween was in full swing at Drummond Safari Park where meerkats, tigers and monkeys embraced the Halloween spirit with special themed enrichment sessions and fun, carved pumpkins (Andrew Milligan/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Milligan
November
Six weeks after two-year-old brown bear Boki underwent pioneering, life-saving brain surgery, experts say he is making a ‘very encouraging’ recovery (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller
December
Starting at Buckingham Palace, a pack of festive Corgis and their owners took part in the annual Corgi Christmas parade through London. The pups and their owners didn’t let the rain dampen spirits as they donned Christmas jumpers and festive-themed costumes to trek through Hyde Park to the Albert memorial (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok