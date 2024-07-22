One of India's largest airlines is set to launch a new booking feature that allows female passengers to avoid sitting next to men during their travels.

As of August, IndiGo will let females check the gender of their flight neighbour ahead of booking. There will also be an option to select a seat next to a female passenger if preferred.

Meanwhile, male passengers won't be able to see the gender of passengers, and will only be able to see the seats available on the flight.

"IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers," the airline said in a statement. "This has been introduced basis market research, and is currently in pilot mode aligning with our #GirlPower ethos."



"We are committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience for all our passengers, and this new feature is just one of the many steps we are taking towards achieving that goal."

It will be introduced on a trial basis.

The seating option comes off the back of a study by IndiGo that asked female passengers what would make their travel experience more comfortable.

The budget airline also announced plans to introduce business class to expand its options for passengers.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said: "Over the past 18 years, India’s and IndiGo’s growth stories have been closely interlinked. We believe as India gears up to become the third largest economy in the world, it’s our privilege to provide the New India even more options to choose from as they travel business."

