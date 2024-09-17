Influencer films himself in empty bear den – but then the huge beast arrives home

An influencer who decided to explore an empty bear den got more than he bargained for when the bear returned home.

Serbian content creator Stefan Janković posted a couple of videos of the wild and terrifying encounter where he was so close to the animal that he could film in selfie mode with it.

In the first clip from the video titled "On the edge of life," Janković is at the bottom of the bear’s den where he looks concerned and we quickly find out why as the bear then appears on camera, peering in to check out Janković - perhaps confused as to what a human was doing in his house.

The location of the video is unknown but brown bears are native to Serbia.

Clearly, curiosity came over the bear who decided to investigate further as the creature could be seen sniffing the air to find out what was going on. Meanwhile, Janković slowly tried to get out of the den.

As he exited, the influencer got extremely close to the bear who could get a whiff of him and the phone he was recording on.

By the next clip, Janković was able to climb up a tree to escape - but the bear remained just as intrigued as it was seen waiting below the tree along with another bear.

One of the bears was filmed looking up toward Janković while it clawed at the tree trunk.

“You won’t believe what happened to me,” Janovic finally said in the video, as per a translation by the Daily Star. “I spend 24 hours in the forest, and a bear attacks me. It’s waiting for me, and there’s another one.”

No further context was provided as to how he managed to end up in a bear den.

Since being posted to X, formerly Twitter, the post has received over 196,000 views.

