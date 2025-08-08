Instagram’s ‘weird’ new map feature has people asking: 'Have they lost their minds?'

Instagram has officially entered its "weird little map" era — and no one can quite figure out why.

The platform’s latest update introduces a real-time location feature that shows you where your friends are, all displayed on a map. It’s giving… Snapchat circa 2017, but with a Meta twist.

According to Instagram, the feature is meant to help friends connect more easily. But in 2025, when oversharing is out, soft-launching your location is in, and most people are already dialling down their digital exposure, the update feels wildly out of step.

Unsurprisingly, the internet’s collective response has been some version of: "Who actually asked for this?"

"Instagram lost their f***ing mind adding that maps feature," one person hit back. "What is with the obsession of having our location shared??? NO THANK YOU!"

Another quipped: "Instagram users! This freak ass app just launched a MAP function that just, uhh, shows where you are?"

But before everyone completely loses the plot, let’s take a moment to break it down.

The Instagram user chooses who they share the map feature with: Friends (followers you follow back), Close Friends, Only selected friends, or no one.

You can also choose not to share your location in specific places or with specific people.





Instagram





How to turn off Instagram Maps (or make sure it’s not on in the first place)

First things first, the new map feature is off by default. You’ll only appear on the map if you’ve actively chosen to share your location.

But if you want to double-check your settings, or you opted in and have since changed your mind, here’s how to switch it off:

Step 1: Open Instagram.

Step 2: Tap the arrow icon in the top right to open your Messages.

Step 3: At the top of your inbox, tap the Map icon.

Step 4: Tap the cog icon (top right) to open Settings.

Step 5: Under Location Sharing, choose who can see your location — options include mutual followers, Close Friends, selected friends, or no one at all. You can also exclude specific people if needed.

Step 6: Tap Update to save your preferences.

