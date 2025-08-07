Instagram finally rolls out 'reposts' – and everyone's saying the same thing

After what feels like a lifetime of screen-recording, screenshotting, and annoyingly DM’ing posts to friends, Instagram has finally joined the repost party. As of 6 August, users can now reshare feed posts and Reels straight into their followers’ timelines with just a tap – no hacks or third-party apps required.

Here’s how it works: when you spot a post or Reel you want to share, there’s now a handy repost button to send it straight to your own feed, with the original creator credited automatically.

Your reposts get their own dedicated tab on your profile, making it easier for followers to see what you’re sharing beyond your own snaps and stories.

It’s Instagram’s latest attempt to keep users glued to the app by encouraging more sharing – and yes, it’s very similar to X/Twitter’s retweet and TikTok’s repost features.

The new Reposts tab has been appearing on profiles across the UK and beyond, and the reaction has been swift.

“Trying so hard to be TikTok can they just stop already,” one user quipped, while another added, “Literally nobody asked for this mess.”

That said, plenty of people are fans of the update too. “I wanted this, some reels are so funny to watch alone,” wrote one happy user.

Others, however, would rather see Instagram bring back old features like following activity and “when you could actually see your friends' posts.”

One passionate Instagrammer wasn’t holding back: “Just take IG back to chronological posting so I can see everyone's stuff in real time. Idgaf about your recs or what you think I like because you don't IG.”

Indy100 reached out to Meta for comment

