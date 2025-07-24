What is Instagram's 'hideous' new font all about – criticism explained

If you've posted an Instagram Story recently, you might have spotted something new tucked away in the font options — and it's already causing a stir.

Tap the familiar 'Aa' button on the Instagram Story section, and alongside the standard text styles, you’ll now find a new addition: Rosalía. Yes, the font is named after — and inspired by — the Spanish pop sensation herself.

Created in collaboration with the 'Con Altura' singer, the font mimics Rosalía’s own handwriting, complete with dramatic strokes and inky texture.

It's bold, expressive, and, depending on who you ask, either brilliantly unique or a nightmare.

Indy100

Why has Instagram added the new font?

So what exactly is this new font doing on our screens — and why has it divided the internet?

According to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, the update is part of a wider push to "make things more fun".

"We know people value lightweight ways to be creative with features like Close Friends, Stories, Notes and more," he wrote. "We’re also introducing a way to share what you’re listening to on Spotify directly in Notes, to easily connect with friends through music."

The reaction? Mixed, but far from quiet. Some Instagram users, particularly Rosalía fans, are loving the expressive new style. One user said: "I like how this font looks. I'm definitely going to try it."

Another pleaded for the platform to keep it around: "Please we need this font permanently."

What is the backlash on TikTok?

Over on TikTok, the reaction has been less enthusiastic, with some users calling the font hard to read — and a few even going as far as to label it "hideous."

"What is this absolutely hideous new font you guys are using on Instagram?" Francesca (@francescabongi) asked in a viral clip that's racked up 1.7 million views. "I mean, is there something I don't know about? Like, do proceeds go to charity when you use this font or something? There has to be some sort of upside that I don't know about".

@francescabongi Is everyone okay ??? @instagram #instagram





Thousands of TikTokers have since weighed in, with one humouring: "marked safe from never using the new Instagram font."

Another quipped: "You said the words I didn’t have the courage to say."

Accessibility concerns raised

But it’s not just about looks. Accessibility concerns have also been raised, with award-winning journalist and Selling Out the Spectrum author Liam O'Dell urging users to think twice before using the typeface.

"Yesterday I asked folks on my Stories if they found this new-ish typeface from @instagram hard to read or inaccessible. I was particularly keen to hear from blind and visually impaired people about just how accessible this was to them," he wrote.

"I received responses from a whole range of people and it was pretty decisive: Rosalía is hard to read and pretty inaccessible."

Love it or loathe it, the Rosalía font has certainly made its mark — whether it sticks around is another story.

Indy100 reached out to Meta for comment

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.