An Irish Times writer's shady description of the British royal family has gone viral once again.

Patrick Freyne once wrote a review of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah in which he cleverly criticized the royal family and compared living next door to them to living next door to clown lovers.

"Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories. More specifically, for the Irish, it’s like having a neighbour who’s really into clowns and, also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown." Freyne wrote for The Irish Times.

Despite the article being written in March 2021, the article has gone viral again thanks to fellow writer Cian Maher who posted the first few paragraphs of the article on Twitter.

"I'm sorry, but no writer will ever top this opening paragraph," Maher wrote in his tweet.

"Ireland, in my humble opinion, has always had the best of writers," Jeanie responded.

"The more I read this the better it gets!" Andrew wrote.

Upon hearing that his old news piece had picked up traction again, Freyne re-posted a link to his article.

At the time of the piece, Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah took the world by storm causing an uproar in criticisms of the British monarchy.

Many people resonated with Freyne's shady commentary on the royal family and British Empire. But one year later, it seems people still find it relatable and hysterical.

Maher also posted a second clip of the article calling Freyne "one of the very best there is" for his witty writing.

"Beyond this, it’s the stuff of children’s stories. Having a queen as head of state is like having a pirate or a mermaid or Ewok as head of state. What’s the logic? Bees have queens, but the queen bee lays all of the eggs in the hive. The queen of the Britons has laid just four British eggs, and one of those is the sweatless creep Prince Andrew, so it’s hardly deserving of applause." Freyne wrote.

