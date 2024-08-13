Jake Paul escorted out of Team USA Olympic victory party after 'getting so drunk'

Jake Paul has gone viral. What for this time, I hear you ask? Well, it's not that he's called anyone out, said something completely outrageous or is taking on someone in the ring.

No, this time it's for getting escorted out of an Olympic party after being "so drunk".

X / Twitter user @FearedBuck posted a video with the caption: "Jake Paul had to be carried out by his security after getting so drunk at L’Avenue restaurant where the Olympians were celebrating all night last night."

The video shows Paul being escorted out of L’Avenue by his security as he seemingly tries to cover his face with his hand at first before running it over his head.

He then stumbles towards his vehicle, almost falling over before going up some small steps, before being put in by security.

It's reported Paul was partying with LeBron James and the Team USA basketball team after the gold medal match in which America beat hosts France.

It comes after Paul said he wants to represent Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and win gold for his country in boxing.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, he said: "I'm sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for Team USA. I'm not retiring. I probably just added a couple more years onto my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k."

Paul is next in the ring against former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a rescheduled bout in Arlington, Texas in November - it will the be the first event of its kind to be live-streamed by Netflix.

