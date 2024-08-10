Jake Paul is planning to win boxing gold for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics

Jake Paul has made clear his plans to win Olympic boxing gold for Team USA at the 2028 Olympics.

The YouTuber and boxer said he’s ‘sick of waiting’ for his country to claim the top prize at the games, and is eyeing up the possibility of becoming an Olympian.

Paul was speaking on the most recent episode of his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul when he set out his ambitions to take part in the next games taking place in Los Angeles.

He said: “I’m sick and tired of waiting around, waiting for another gold for team USA. I’m not retiring. I probably just added a couple more years onto my boxing career because of that, but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f***.”

Paul has been around the US team before. Earlier this summer, Paul said he was training with the US boxing team and working as an “honorary coach”.

We’ll have to wait and see whether his Olympic dream is realised. In the meantime, he’s got a fight against Mike Tyson to prepare for.

It comes after Paul beat bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry by technical knockout (TKO) in the sixth round of their highly publicised fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20.

Paul was due to fight former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson but that bout was postponed to November after Tyson sustained a health scare.

Speaking after the win against Perry, Paul confirmed the fight against Tyson will be going ahead on November 15 in Arlington, Texas.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings