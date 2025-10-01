The dating pool, for many, has begun to feel less like a pool and more like a swamp. While some are turning to unconventional ways of finding connection, others are opting out entirely and going boysober – but that’s another story altogether.

With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, the landscape has shifted even further.

Beyond people creating (and in some cases even marrying) their own AI partners, entire platforms now exist to facilitate relationships with virtual companions.

One such app is Japan’s 'Loverse', which launched in 2023.

It looks and feels much like a traditional dating app: users swipe on profiles, and if there’s a match, they can begin chatting. The twist is that the profiles belong not to real people, but to AI-powered bots.

iStock

These bots are designed to mimic human behaviour, with profiles that include hobbies, interests and ages.

They don’t reply instantly either – even an AI partner might be “busy at work.” A monthly subscription costs around 2,500 yen (£12/$17), and the bots are trained to interact in a “human-like” way, deliberately avoiding anything that might come across as “superhuman.”

But who is actually using Loverse?

A recent survey into the app’s demographics found that the majority of users are men over the age of 40, and many of them are already married.

Reflecting on the appeal of such technology, Loverse CEO Goki Kusunoki said: "I hope that even people who don't have the opportunity to fall in love for various reasons can experience the feeling of falling in love."

