The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard court proceedings have reached their fifth and final week. Depp, 58, is suing his ex-wife, 36, for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

The high profile $50 million (£40 million) case has unravelled on a global stage, with both parties citing graphic and detailed allegations. The revelations have garnered an incredible amount of attention and personal takes. Even celebrities have offered their views, with Candace Owens, Chris Rock and Joe Rogan siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Now, model Julia Fox has taken to social media with her views on the trial, saying that Heard "never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to [Depp]".

She said: "Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No."

Josh Safdie's muse for Uncut Gems continued: "You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."

Her bold comment has been shared online and received a mixed response.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Singer-songwriter Aubrey O'Day slammed Fox's opinion as a "trash take."

"Plenty of broke, short, skinny, non-famous people have abused their partner. Abuse is simply cruel and violent treatment of a person.. power not being a necessary factor," O'Day wrote on Twitter. "Less powerful ppl abuse their more powerful partner out of jealousy all the time."

One Twitter user suggested Heard's power came from the fact that Depp "loved her" and "she isolated him." She wrote: "Power doesn't come from just age, money and physical stature. Ps. They were about the same size. Power comes from a multitude of things. Love. Being a great force."

"You. Are wrong," she concluded.





A Johnny Depp fan account penned: "[Julia Fox] really said with her whole chest that even though amber heard hit [Johnny Depp], it wasn't abuse because she was 25???









A third added: "So I guess it's ok to abuse a man just because you're 25???"

Meanwhile, another called it the "most preposterous" remark they've seen "in a long time." They said: "When, is it ok to hit, at any time, regardless of gender; in any type of relationship?"

Some users, however, supported the model's comments, with one saying: "Julia Fox seems to have a pretty damn good understanding of the power dynamics in DV and IPV. Thank you Julia!"



A second tweeted: "Don't know who is this but YES speak up, slay them!"









The trial will commence at 3pm on Monday 16 May after a week-long hiatus.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

