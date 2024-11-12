The niece of Kamala Harris took to Instagram with a wholesome snap of Harris playing Connect 4 with her two great-nieces – and it still left some people outraged.

"Back to where it all began only a few months ago. My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much," Meena Harris penned as the caption, with many flocking to the post to share love following her defeat against Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, over on Elon Musk's platform X/Twitter, nitpickers turned their attention to one small detail: Harris had a small glass of wine.

"Who drinks wine while playing games with kids?" One person hit back, which soon erupted into a heated debate.

The tweet itself racked up almost 50 million views and many more baffled by the remark, with one responding: "Literally every mom I know."

Another quipped: "Almost every adult woman! As a matter of fact let me go pour a glass while I prep dinner. You want a glass?"

"Right? If they’re under 5 I usually go straight to hard liquor," a third joked.

"Oh no, not a glass of wine around kids. A bunch of guns in the house? Ye course no problem proper normal tha, just no crushed f***ing grapes, too dangerous [sic]," another chimed in.





Harris was recently spotted for the first time alongside Joe Biden since the US election loss. The pair laid a wreath at the Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day.

"We have many obligations, but only one sacred obligation," Biden said, referencing the care for America’s service members and veterans. "We commit and recommit to the sacred vow.

"This is the last time I will stand at Arlington as Commander-in-Chief," Biden said. "It has been the greatest honour of my life."

