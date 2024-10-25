Katie Price addresses 'Piers Morgan fling' rumours with brutal response

Former glamour model Katie Price has hit back at Piers Morgan fling rumours after being quizzed by Louis Theroux on the latest episode of his podcast.

Price, formally known as Jordan, sat down with Theroux for a candid conversation about her career, her children, addiction and cosmetic procedures.

Attention was soon turned to Uncensored host Morgan and rumours the pair once had a steamy relationship.

Price explained the history between the pair, first meeting during his Mirror days. Despite Morgan facing criticism for his controversial opinions over the years, Price insisted she had always been a friend of the journalist.

When asked whether things had ever been romantic, Price was quick to shut it down.

"F*** off! No way," she hit back, before harshly adding: "He looks like an egg."

Price swiftly changed the subject, admitting that she had bedded some stars in the industry but would never share names.

When Theroux asked whether she had ever bedded Boris Johnson, Price laughed: "God no, never."

Elsewhere, Price opened up about her body image struggles, admitting she had "gone too far" with cosmetic procedures in the past.

"Sometimes in the past, I have looked in the mirror and thought: 'OK, you’ve gone too far, just get it back out.' So I can recognise when it’s too much but I don’t know, that’s another thing that I have to get to grasp with myself about the surgery thing," she told Theroux.

Denying she had body dysmorphia, she added: "I don’t know what it is, I think deep down there is something."

