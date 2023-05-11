'Kendall Jenner on steroids' earns thousands from OnlyFans arm wrestling videos

A female bodybuilder, who some have called "Kendall Jenner on steroids", has opened up about her five-figure-a-month salary on OnlyFans.

Model Vladislava Galagan started training 11 years ago, before competing in bodybuilding competitions in 2018.

The 27-year-old soon developed a social media following with her frequent training videos and model shots. This prompted her to set up an OnlyFans account, with fans likening her to Kendall Jenner.



"I sell this image of being good-looking and muscular and combine it and with a little erotic," she said, adding that she also uploads arm wrestling videos. "When I joined social media, I learnt there are so many men who like tall, strong muscular women with a nice face too."

She added: "I am constantly told I look like 'Kendall Jenner on steroids'.

Vladislava has adhered to a strict diet and workout routine since she began competing in bodybuilding competitions over a decade ago.

She goes to the gym at least six times per week - working out for around an hour and a half each time - and eats a protein-heavy diet.

She eats four meals a day to make sure she eats over 100g of protein - favouring protein-rich foods such as beef, eggs, turkey, chicken and fish.

She also takes performance-enhancing drugs to help maximise her efforts - but says there's no "magic pill" and it must be coupled with a consistent diet and training.

She visits the gym six days a week and trains each muscle group twice a week as well as having three cardio sessions a week.

In 2016, Vladislava opened an Instagram account and began sharing her gym progress pictures.

She also began doing fitness modelling - and due to her toned physique she fed into a particular "fetish around muscly women".

As well as contributing to a platform called 'Her Biceps' - specifically for female bodybuilders - she set up an OnlyFans and Patreon for people to subscribe to her exclusive content.

She said: "I'm muscular and good-looking, it sells really well.

"So many people think it's CGI or photoshop, but it's not.

"I wear see-through lingerie, leather and latex, but I don’t do anything explicit - I just imply.

"I also do arm wrestling videos - people like those."

As her subscription platforms and her social media grew, there was one particular recurring comment.

She said she is told daily that she looks like a muscly version of Kendall Jenner.





On TikTok, examples include one user who commented "@kendalljenner got f***ing jacked" while another said "she's like a buff Kendall.... I'm all for it."

A third commented: "Face of Kendall Jenner, body of Chris Evans [from Captain America]."

She said she receives these comments daily - although she doesn't personally agree.

She said: "I don't really know how they see it. I guess there are some similarities.

"It's not how I brand myself, but they like a mix of my face and my body."

Thanks to "hitting the sweet spot" by combining looks and physique, she takes home five-figure paychecks each month from her OnlyFans and Patreon.

She added: "I feel like I won the lottery."

