"Have some respect:" vile reactions to King Charles cancer diagnosis condemned

The worst of the internet has again reared its ugly head following the news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

The King has started a schedule of regular treatments, but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties. The Palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

He will carry on working behind the scenes on state business and official papers, and returned from Sandringham to London on Monday to commence treatment as an out-patient.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The almost inevitable reaction from Elon Musk's X/Twitter, despite the likes of Rishi Sunak, Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan sending their best wishes to the King, was to make depraved jokes and memes about the King.

Luckily some have called out the reactions for what they are. One person wrote: "Guys I’m no royalist but can we please have some respect. King Charles has cancer. Having cancer is a terrifying experience, no matter how privileged you are. Now is not the time for digs."

Another added: "Everyone is free their beliefs on monarchies, but cancer is a brutal and devastating illness for the individual and those around them. Not the time for your dumb King Charles jokes."

A third said: "Please don't post cancer jokes now we know the king has it please. Say what you like about the monarchy but let's not do cancer jokes I beg you."

This is just another example of X/Twitter making jokes out of desperate and bleak situations. Just last year we saw the website inundated with memes about the demise of the Titanic submersible and the cognitive state of Mitch McConnell.

Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.

The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family at the start of 2024, coming after the King’s hospital stay, the Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York’s diagnosis of skin cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the King was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.

Additional reporting by PA.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel