Labradoodle to be third-time dad on Valentine’s Day after unsuccessful love life

A labradoodle is to become a father for the third time and expects his puppies to arrive on Valentine’s Day, despite previously being unsuccessful in love.

Gershwin, a five-year-old guide dog from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, is considered a stud among Guide Dogs staff, but the charity said he has lacked success in his love life.

The labradoodle, who is part of the Guide Dogs breeding programme, successfully romanced his Labrador partner, Bella, and is expecting at least 10 puppies to arrive on Wednesday – marking his third litter of puppies.

Gershwin has been on only three successful dates in his four-year career, which is less than expected as guide dogs average three litters per year.

Gershwin (left) with his partner, Bella, who are expecting at least 10 puppies to arrive on Valentine’s Day (Guide Dogs)

Labradoodles make up only 2% of the working guide dog population, according to Guide Dogs, and he is currently the only labradoodle in the breeding programme.

Gershwin has now been promoted to top poodle position after the charity’s previous poodle retired, and it is hoped the labradoodle will continue to sire more litters in the future.

Despite not immediately finding love, he seems to have captured the hearts of Guide Dog volunteers as Lucy Parkes, breeding dog volunteer, said seeing Gershwin was “love at first sight”.

Ms Parkes, who has cared for the labradoodle since he was 18 months old, said: “Gershwin is very good looking, but I know I’m biased.

“He’s different to other dogs, in that he is unique. I’ve never met another dog like him.”

Ms Parkes also hopes Gershwin’s love life improves and helps provide more puppies for the charity.

Gershwin is looked after by breeding dog volunteer, Lucy Parkes, who described seeing Gershwin as “love at first sight” (Guide Dogs)

She said: “He won’t have a lot of mating opportunities as only so many labradoodles are produced each year. He’s very well looked after.

“He lives with me permanently and he has regular fertility tests, a prostate scan, an eye test and so on.

“I love being a Breeding Dog Volunteer. It’s a great way to have a dog because of all the excellent support you have.

“Hopefully Gershwin will have a long and successful future providing puppies to help people with sight loss.”

Gershwin joined the charity’s breeding programme in 2020 after being part of a guide dog school in Canada.

Guide Dogs – which typically trains Labradors, golden retrievers, German shepherds and other cross breeds – is training more labradoodles in hopes that combining the strengths from poodles and Labradors will produce an effective guide dog.