Lady Gaga has once again sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a fresh tease about a potential 'Telephone' part two with Beyoncé.

The original track landed back in 2009 on The Fame Monster, the expanded edition of The Fame. And it wasn’t just the song that had fans obsessed – the music video arrived as a full-blown mini-movie, ending with the tantalising promise: "To be continued..."

Fast forward to 2025, and Gaga has delivered her biggest hint yet that something might finally be brewing.

During a recent show during the Mayhem Ball tour, a screen lit up with the message: "You've been a very bad girl. A very very bad bad girl, Gaga," echoing one of the video’s most iconic lines. The message even included a bee emoji, a clear nod to Beyoncé’s loyal Beyhive fanbase.

Gaga then fuelled the excitement further, with a response reading: "Is that a telephone request :) xx gaga".

Naturally, fans erupted. One wrote: "The concept of two of the most iconic artists of the 2000s collaborating in 2025."

Another demanded: "GAGA, DON’T PLAY WITH ME … WE NEED THIS COLLAB NOW."

A third joked: "They’ve been teasing this since 1735."

It’s not the first time Gaga has hinted at a reunion. Earlier this year, during a Vanity Fair lie detector test, she was quizzed about a potential part two.

Her answer? A cautious "yes". And when asked whether Beyoncé would join her again, she teased: "Maybe".

Fifteen years on, ‘Telephone’ remains a cultural staple, boasting more than 500 million YouTube views and spending 33 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100.

