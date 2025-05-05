‘I was healing’: Lady Gaga opens up about her return during record-breaking free gig in Brazil

Lady Gaga made a triumphant return to the stage this weekend, treating fans in Brazil to a record-breaking free concert.

On Saturday night (3 May), the 14-time Grammy winner lit up Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Copacabana Beach with an electrifying performance that spanned her biggest hits, past and present.

Dubbed Mayhem on the Beach, the show drew an astonishing 2.1 million fans, making it the highest-attended concert by a female artist, according to organisers.

At one poignant moment during the show, Gaga opened up about what inspired her return to the stage and the reason it had taken a while.

"You might be wondering why I took so long to come back," she shared with the crowd. "But the truth is, I was healing. I was getting stronger. But while I was healing, something powerful was happening; you were still there.



"You kept cheering me on. You kept asking me to come back when I was ready."

Gaga went on to thank fans for their patience and "welcoming me back with such kindness and open arms".

"Tonight, I want to help you shine alongside me. I want the world to see how big your heart is and be inspired by your spirit," she continued.

"So tonight, I'm giving you everything I've got," Gaga rounded off. "Let's make this the greatest show we've ever shared. Let's make it worth the long wait to do this together. I love you 10 years ago, and I love you tonight".





@tvglobo LADY GAGA LENDO UMA CARTA PROS BRASILEIROOOOS 🥹💚💛💙 #LadyGagaNaGlô #TVGlobo





It comes after Rio de Janeiro police revealed they had foiled a suspected terror plot aimed at the concert.

“The suspects were recruiting participants, including minors, to carry out coordinated attacks using improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails,” the police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the singer said: "We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning. Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place."

