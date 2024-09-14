Lady Gaga exposes old college Facebook group saying she'd never be famous

Lady Gaga has called out an old university group that poked fun at her aspirations of being a star one day.

Screenshots of the hate page 'Stefano Germanotta you will never be famous' were the centre of rumours for years, and now the star has finally revealed the truth.

Members of the group from New York University reportedly mocked Gaga for her ambitions and her performances in Manhattan nightclubs in the infancy of her career.

Responding to a viral TikTok post that featured a screenshot of the now-deleted group, the Joker: Folie à Deux star clarified: "Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when."

She went on to encourage others to follow their dreams, writing: "This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going."

The montage also included all of Gaga's achievements on the following slide including her Oscar, Grammys, Golden Globes and Guinness world records among many more.

Hundreds of comments flooded the post with one writing: "I would love to know what the creator(s) of this page is doing now."

"This would be an insane album name," another added, while a third highlighted: "And now she’s not just famous, she’s THE FAME."

Back in 2016, one of Gaga's former classmates Lauren Bohn recalled alleged conversations inside the private Facebook group.

"I also remember one dude posting a flyer for one of her upcoming gigs at a local village bar," she claimed. "He had clearly stomped on the flyer, an outline of his muddy [sole] struggling to eclipse her name."

Guess who's laughing now...

