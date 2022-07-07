James Blunt has hilariously responded to the unofficial account of No 10's Larry the cat as Boris Johnson gives his resignation statement.

Amid a wave of over 50 resignations and pressure from his Government to leave, Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.

In a surprise plot twist, the Downing Street cat has spoken. The parody account tweeted: "I'm now playing James blunt really loud to smoke him out..."

The 'You're Beautiful' singer hit back, joking: "Bad news – Carrie's a fan."

His witty response left followers in hysterics with one saying, "Don't suppose you could pop over there for a live show?"

While another joked: "Maybe you should sing 'Carrie doesn't live here anymore'".

A third said: "I can see her now crying over her wallpaper with beautiful playing in the background.......poor Carrie!"

"It was obvious she had no taste," one user added.

Despite finally bowing to pressure and resigning as Tory leader, it seems Johnson now faces a battle to continue on as Prime Minister until his successor is chosen by the party.



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Johnson “can’t cling on” and must be removed immediately.

He threatened to use a Commons vote of no confidence procedure to attempt to oust the Prime Minister unless he hands over the reins to another premier.

Sir Keir told reporters in Westminster: “He needs to go completely. None of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months.

“He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country.

“We’re stuck with a Government which isn’t functioning in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“And all of those that have been propping him up should be utterly ashamed of themselves.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey agreed, saying Johnson should resign as Prime Minister today.

He told the BBC: “It is quite possible to have an interim Government, there is a Deputy Prime Minister, there could be an interim Cabinet appointed.”

