Druski - real name Drew Desbordes - is an influencer best known for his viral comedy sketches, but has made headlines recently for a number of different reasons - and you're about to see a whole lot more of him.

On social media, he has built a following of 10.2 million on Instagram, 9.7 million on TikTok, and 1.5 million on X, formerly Twitter.

Here is a rundown of all you need to know about Druski:

Getty

Druski was recently cleared in the Diddy lawsuit

The 30-year-old from Maryland was reportedly cleared of allegations relating to a 2018 federal sexual assault lawsuit that also involved rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs after he was named in the case in March this year.

The judge dismissed Ashley Parham's claims in the end, pointing to financial and phone record evidence that Druski was in Georgia, not California, during the time the alleged assault is purported to have occurred at one of Diddy’s parties.

When these allegations came to light, Druski took to X, where he slammed the allegation as “fabricated lies”.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish," he wrote at the time.

"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to pedal false narratives."

Druski features on Justin Bieber's new album

With news of Justin Bieber releasing a new surprise album, "SWAG," Druski is listed as one of the features alongside the likes of Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Cash Cobain, 2 Chainz, and more on the project, which dropped today (July 11).

Druski features on three tracks, "SOULFUL," "THERAPY SESSION," and "STANDING ON BUSINESS", which are all skits between the comedian and the pop star.

The one song that has particularly stood out to fans is "STANDING ON BUSINESS", who have quickly pointed out that it includes Bieber's viral confrontation with paparazzi, which quickly became a meme.

"You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?" he said in the clip which can be heard on the song.

Elsewhere, Justin Bieber flooded with advice after emotional Instagram post, and The world’s reaction to the Diddy verdict proves we stand with women.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.