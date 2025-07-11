Bob Vylan has pleaded with fans to stop the 'Death to the IDF' chant that saw them investigated by Avon and Somerset Police following their performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The London punk duo, who took to the stage ahead of equally-controversial Kneecap, prompted chants of “Free, Free Palestine” and “Death, Death to the IDF” during their set.

Irish rap trio Kneecap also addressed political issues during their set. Band member Naoise Ó Cairealláin – known on stage as Moglai Bap – took aim at prime minister Keir Starmer, saying: “The prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

Police say they are reviewing footage and statements to determine whether any criminal offences occurred, and Indy100 contacted both bands at the time for comment, but didn't hear back.

“We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon," Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement on social media.

Getty

"Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation."

A government spokesperson said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan’s performance.

They continued: “We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

“The Culture Secretary has spoken to the BBC Director General to seek an urgent explanation about what due diligence it carried out ahead of the Bob Vylan performance, and welcomes the decision not to re-broadcast it on BBC iPlayer.”

A BBC spokesperson said: "Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan’s set were deeply offensive. During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand."

Now, just weeks later at an intimate gig at London's 100 Club (10 July), Bob Vylan have asked fans to stop doing the chant that landed them in hot water and tarnished with antisemitism accusations.

Those in the crowd began repeating the condemned chant, to which Bobby Vylan (real name Pascal Robinson-Foster) told them: "You are going to get me in trouble, apparently every other chant is fine but yous [sic] will get me in trouble”.

He then led chants of "Free, free Palestine" and help up a Palestinian flag, concluding: "We are a loving band, we love you lot for being here with us. We love the Palestinian people.”

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.