Justin Bieber has dropped his surprise album 'SWAG' four years after he last released 'Justice' in 2021, and it's safe to say fans are thrilled the pop sensation is back.

What's more, it would appear the 31-year-old is using the 21-track album to address a few things that he hasn't been able to since stepping away from the spotlight, including a rather viral moment from recent months.

Bieber has had a turbulent relationship with the paparazzi, having been followed around since he was a teenager, and most recently, a standoff between the singer and a photographer went viral.

"You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you," Justin told the photographer as he attempted to leave Soho House in Malibu, California. "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

The moment very quickly blew up online and became a go-to reaction in the arsenal of the chronically online - and it would seem that even Bieber himself is now in on the joke, because he has a new track on 'SWAG' dedicated to the moment.

Aptly titled 'Standing On Business' and featuring Druski, the words to the 50-second interlude song, which appears to be a conversation between Bieber and Druski read:

"I like that you pronounce business / Usually, when I say, "Standin' on business," I say, 'Standin' on bih' 'ness' (Mm) / I don't say, 'Standing on— I'm standing on business, bro' / I think that's why he ain't leave right there / You were pronunciatin' every wor— you can't pronunciate every word when you doin' that (Damn) / You know what I'm sayin'? 'I'm standin' on bih' 'ness' (Yeah, you right)".







"Oh wait he was fr [sic] standing on business lmfao", one fan wrote.





"And just like that the meme is over", another teased.

"This is so unserious", someone else penned.

But as unserious as it may be, the first reviews are in, and we can confidently say it's nothing short of an impressive return to stardom for the singer, with other tracks including 'Zuma House' and 'Daisies' proving popular.

It may not be the last we here from Bieber either, as it's already been teased that an eighth album could be coming later in the year.

We'll be patiently waiting.

