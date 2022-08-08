An ex-stripper is selling 'Prince Harry's underwear' to mark the 10th anniversary of his alleged wild night in Sin City.

Carrie Royale claims she was in the room when Harry reportedly played air guitar naked with a pool cue at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August 2012.

She added that the Duke of Sussex belted out Michael Jackson's Beat It using just a glove to cover his manhood, The Mirrorreports.

Royale believes Harry's underwear could reach as high as $1 million (£825.7 million), according to TMZ. She's also said to be auctioning the dress and swimsuit she wore that very same night.



The former dancer and dominatrix said the Duke of Sussex has turned into a proper "bore", saying: "I am holding the auction to help remind him of his fun side."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Getty Images

The 43-year-old's rep told The Mirrorthat Royale misses the "fun Harry".



"It’s a shame he’s all po-faced and serious these days," she told the outlet. "Even as a married dad-of-two, he should still let his hair down now and again – what’s left of it anyway."

She added: "Harry has become such a bore; it’s a real shame. When he partied in Vegas, everyone loved him and his sense of fun. At least these pants are a reminder of what he used to be like… when Harry was the fun Prince."

The best part? Some of the proceeds are apparently going to Harry and Meghan's charity, Archewell.

The auction kicks off at Las Vegas' Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on August 11 at a starting bid of $10,000 (£8,200). If the bidding hits $800,000 (£660,000), the lucky winner will receive a vintage bottle of 1996 Dom Pérignon Rose wrapped in 24 karat gold, worth $200,000 (£165,000).

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

