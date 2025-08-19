President Volodymyr Zelensky clapped back at congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend, reporter Brian Glenn, over his suit as the pair reunited at the White House during a meeting with Donald Trump.

The Real America's Voice host questioned Zelensky back in February over his choice to wear a black sweater with the Ukrainian trident on over a suit or something more formal in the Oval Office.

Glenn apologised to the Ukrainian President on Monday after receiving online backlash earlier in the year for the demeaning comment.

Zelensky shot back that Mr Glenn was in the same suit. “I changed, you are not,” he said, before the room erupted in laughter.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings