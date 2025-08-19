Watch Niall Horan make surprise appearance at Shawn Mendes concert

Niall Horan made a surprise appearance at Shawn Mendes' concert at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday (August 16) delighting fans with a performance of his hit song 'This Town'.

Mendes recently kicked off his On the Road Again Tour after previously cutting his last tour Wonder short back in 2022 to prioritise his mental health.

As Horan was leaving the stage he called out to fans: "I love you, and I love this guy. Take care of him.”

This is the first time the singer-songwriter has made a public appearance since the death of his band mate Liam Payne back in October 2024.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings