Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who is usually a supporter of former President Donald Trump believes “exhausted” supporters might not vote for him in 2024.

On Monday (15 August), Ingraham spoke with podcaster Lisa Boothe, and she noted that it might be the time to find a candidate who shares Trump’s politics but doesn’t have the baggage if he decides to run again.

Having been a friend of the former commander-in-chief for 25 years, she still thinks we’re all going to have to wait and “see whether that’s what the country wants.”

“The country, I think, is so exhausted,” she told Boothe, as stated by The Hill.

“They’re exhausted by the battle, the constant battle, that they may believe that, well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all Trump’s policies, who’s not Trump.”

According to polls so far, Trump should have a direct path to the GOP nomination if he runs in 2024.

But a July poll from CNN discovered that 55 per cent of Republicans want another person else at the top of the ticket.

Another poll from the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ also highlighted that more than half of voters don’t want Trump to run for president for the second time.

Ingraham is one of the Fox News personalities who have publicly expressed support of Trump, and were shocked behind the scenes on January 6, 2021.

In text messages discovered by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill, Ingraham urged Mark Meadows, the then-White House chief of staff to have Trump speak about the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” Ingraham texted. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

On TV, Ingraham called the attack on the capitol a disgrace. But, she also falsely claimed that “Antifa sympathisers” may have been behind it.

