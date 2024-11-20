Donald Trump has announced Linda McMahon as his nominee for education secretary, and wrestling fans across the world will be very familiar with her indeed.

The wrestling billionaire is the former CEO and co-founder of WWE, and she helped to make it the success story it is today.

“For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income,” Trump said in a statement.

“As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families.”

Getty Images

McMahon led the Small Business Administration between 2017 and 2019 when she left to head up the pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.

However, many people will know her best as the former WWE CEO. McMahon, who is the wife of Vince McMahon, co-founded the organisation and left in 2009.

Following the news, people have been sharing throwback footage of her cameos in the wrestling ring over the years – some to share their adoration of old WWE, and others to pour scorn on Trump’s decision to hire her.













Some also posted footage from retro video games where she was a playable character.









Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings