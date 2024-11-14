Donald Trump makes unnerving 'joke' about sticking around for a long time

Donald Trump made an alarming comment about sticking around for a long time which one of his former aides said was made in "jest" - but also said "nothing should be taken un-seriously" when it comes to the President-elect.

Ahead of a meeting with outgoing US President Joe Biden on November 13 in preparation for the exchange of power, Trump is said to have spoken to House Republicans.

MSNBC reports Trump told them: "I suspect I won't be running again unless you say 'he's so good, we've got to figure something else out'."

And Sarah Matthews, a former Trump White House deputy press secretary who is now a fierce critic of her old boss, thinks the comment was made "in jest".

"I would imagine he's making them [the comments] in jest but with Donald Trump, I think that nothing should be taken un-seriously" she said on MSNBC.

"Maybe there's a chance that he means it, I highly doubt it, but that's a weird thing to joke about."

Meghan Hayes, former special assistant to Biden, also gave her thoughts on the comments and that the White House facilitated the meeting between Biden and Trump despite the former being given the chance to do this with Trump in 2020.

Hayes said: "It's important to have traditions and to stick to them. The President is very firm on these traditions, he's been a part of this institution as part of the Senate and the White House, and it also signals to the country a sign of unity and that we want a peaceful transition of power.

"This is what you do as a President and I don't think that just because it wasn't afforded to President Biden doesn't mean the President is going to be petty and do the same thing to the President-elect."

